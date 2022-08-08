Manchester United have begun work on a possible swoop to land Guido Rodriguez, who has been linked with Everton, from Real Betis.

The Red Devils are scouring Europe for further options to add to Erik ten Hag’s squad before the transfer window slams shut at the start of September.

They have been strongly linked with Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot, but now Manchester United are taking action to line up a swoop for Betis man Rodriguez.

The midfielder has been of interest to Everton this summer, but it is unclear whether the Toffees still intend to make a move for him given their expected signings of Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye.

According to Spanish daily AS, Manchester United have now made contact over a possible deal for Rodriguez.

The Red Devils are exploring a swoop for the Betis man and he is tipped to cost around €25m.

Betis would have to pay 30 per cent of any sale to Rodriguez’s former club, Club America.

Everton have yet to go beyond the enquiry stage.

Rodriguez, 28, has been capped by Argentina at international level and joined Betis from Club America in 2020.