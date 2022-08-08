RB Leipzig are closing in on Manchester United and Newcastle United target Benjamin Sesko, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Sesko has been turning heads with his performances at Red Bull Salzburg in Austria and a host of sides are keen to snap him up.

Salzburg do not want to lose Sesko and have been battling to keep him at the club and through an agreement with sister side RB Leipzig they look likely to succeed.

Leipzig are now closing in on Sesko and the deal will let him stay at Salzburg until next summer.

The agreement could be concluded this week.

Manchester United are admirers of Sesko and have held talks over potentially taking him to Old Trafford.

Newcastle are also firm fans of the young striker and have been keen to add a promising hitman to the ranks at St James’ Park; they missed out on Hugo Ekitike earlier this summer.

The Magpies have been tipped to make a new push for Sesko.

Interested sides will now have to wait for Sesko though and deal with Leipzig in future, if the striker, as expected, moves to Germany.