Newcastle United will keep hold of midfielder Elliot Anderson this summer, rather than sanctioning a loan move, after an injury blow to Jonjo Shelvey, according to the Daily Mail.

Shelvey is looking at a whopping 12 weeks on the sidelines after he underwent an operation on a hamstring injury.

The news is a big blow for the Magpies, especially as the Premier League breaks up in November to allow for the winter World Cup in Qatar.

It also has the knock on effect of comprehensively ending any chance of Anderson being allowed to leave the club on loan before the transfer window closes.

Anderson shone in League Two on loan at Bristol Rovers last season and is not short of admirers.

The midfielder has a host of suitors in the Championship, who want to take him away from St James’ Park on loan.

Eddie Howe will now make sure he keeps hold of Anderson amid the loss of Shelvey in the engine room.

Newcastle are expected to do further business in the transfer market before the window closes, but the jury is out on whether they will now also look for another midfielder.