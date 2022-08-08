Newcastle United have not been scared off making a move for Luis Muriel due to his age and asking price, while Juventus have pressed the brake on their efforts.

The Magpies want at least two new attackers in through the St James’ Park door before the transfer window slams shut, but have so far faced frustration, with targets priced out of reach.

They have now switched their attention to Atalanta’s hitman Muriel as an option and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, have not been scared off by an asking price of €15m for a 31-year-old.

Muriel will turn 32 over the course of this season and Juventus, who are also keen, feel that given his age a €15m asking price is too much.

As a result they have now slowed down their efforts to land the Colombian.

Juventus are not prepared to pay over €12m for the striker.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle will push ahead with their interest in Muriel and meet Atalanta’s asking price to take him to the Premier League.

He scored nine times in 27 Serie A outings last season, along with providing nine assists in the process.