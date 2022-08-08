Bologna sporting director Marco Di Vaio has warned Manchester United that the Serie A side do not want to lose Marko Arnautovic.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is hugely set on landing Arnautovic before the transfer window closes and the Red Devils are expected to go back with a new bid after seeing an initial offer rejected.

The Premier League side have faced criticism for chasing an ageing Arnautovic, who played in China before joining an Italian outfit that finished in lower mid-table in Serie A last term.

They also face the more pressing problem of convincing Bologna to sell, with the club’s sporting director clear they do not want Arnautovic to go.

“Our will is to keep him”, Di Vaio was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

“Arnautovic is at the centre of the project.”

The Austrian will turn 34 years old during the course of this season and Manchester United would represent his eighth club in a well-travelled career.

Bologna brought Arnautovic back to Europe following a stint in China with Shanghai Port.