Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler is thinking hard about whether he would like to join Nottingham forest, who are in talks to sign him.

Forest are keen to land the Swiss midfielder to strengthen their options in the middle of the park and are in talks with Atalanta.

The Italian side are not yet sold on Nottingham Forest’s offer, which is claimed to be a loan with a €10m deal to come if the Tricky Trees avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The player himself is also thinking carefully about what to do, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

Nottingham Forest are ready to hand Freuler a contract worth a substantial €2m per season.

If he stays at Atalanta, he could be rotated in and out of the side, while at Nottingham Forest he would have the opportunity to play on a regular basis.

Freuler is considering what he wants to do, but Nottingham Forest still have work on their hands agreeing a deal with Atalanta.

The Swiss, who is settled and happy in Italy, has a further three years left to run on his contract at Atalanta.