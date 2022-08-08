Sunderland have lost out to Wigan Athletic in the chase for Everton attacker Nathan Broadhead, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Broadhead spent last term on loan at the Stadium of Light and contributed towards Sunderland’s successful promotion campaign in League One.

Alex Neil has wanted the Everton attacker back at Sunderland on a fresh loan deal for life in the Championship, but the player is staying closer to home.

Broadhead, who is not in Frank Lampard’s plans at Goodison Park, is heading to link up with another Championship side in the shape of Wigan Athletic.

He will link up with the Latics on a loan deal.

With the transfer window open until 1st September, Neil has time to look elsewhere for an attacking reinforcement after missing out on Broadhead.

Wigan started the season with a 0-0 draw against Preston North End before drawing 1-1 at Norwich City.

They are due to travel to the Stadium of Light to play Sunderland in October.