Leeds United defender Robin Koch has picked out Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne as the two toughest players to stop in the Premier League.

Koch helped Leeds to avoid relegation from the Premier League last term in a difficult campaign for the Whites, who sacked Marcelo Bielsa during the course of the season.

The German has been on the books at Leeds since 2020, when the Whites snapped him up from Freiburg, and has come face to face with a number of top players in the Premier League.

And he feels that Liverpool’s Salah and Manchester City’s De Bruyne are the toughest he has faced, with taking them on brutal.

“If I had to pick two, I would name Salah and De Bruyne”, he told German magazine Sport Bild, when asked about the best player in England.

“For one simple reason: they are brutally difficult to defend against.

“They make life difficult for you as a defender for every second.”

Koch turned out for Leeds in their Premier League opener against Wolves at the weekend, with the Whites winning 2-1.