West Ham United have engaged in initial talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a move for Thilo Kehrer as they try to sign a new centre-back before their next Premier League outing, according to Sky Sports News.

The Hammers are in desperate need of new centre-backs as Kurt Zouma remains the only fit player in that position.

New signing Nayef Aguerd is on the road to recovery having gone under the knife owing to an injury he suffered during pre-season while Angelo Ogbonna and Craig Dawson have also been spending time on the sidelines.

The Hammers are set to have another vacant spot in defence with Issa Diop closing in on a move to Fulham and they have identified the PSG duo of Amadou Diallo and Kehrer as potential defensive reinforcements.

And West Ham are pushing ahead with a swoop for German as they have already held initial talks with the Ligue 1 champions over a deal for him.

The Irons are set for Premier League action on Sunday with a trip to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest and boss David Moyes wants a new centre-back at his disposal before the trip to Nottinghamshire.

In addition to West Ham, La Liga giants Sevilla are also keen on a move for Kehrer, who PSG are looking to offload in the ongoing window.

The Spaniards can offer Kehrer Champions League football while, West Ham, even though they are in Europe, can only give him a chance to play in the Europa Conference League.