West Ham United are ready to listen to offers for winger Said Benrahma during the ongoing transfer window, according to the Guardian.

David Moyes has made signings this summer to strengthen his West Ham squad and is expected to do further business before the transfer window slams shut.

West Ham forked out an initial £25m to sign Benrahma from Brentford on a permanent deal following a loan stint, but he has struggled to command a starting spot under Moyes.

Benrahma came off the bench on Sunday as West Ham started their Premier League campaign with a loss at home against Manchester City.

Moyes though is happy for him to move on and West Ham are prepared to listen to offers for him.

It remains to be seen if any proposals will come in to take the Algeria international away from the London Stadium before the transfer window shuts.

The 26-year-old made 31 appearances in the Premier League for West Ham last season and scored eight times.

Benrahma still has a further four years left to run on his lengthy West Ham contract.