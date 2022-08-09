Burnley are pushing ahead with their interest in Sporting Lisbon star Jovane Cabral and are set to present an improved proposal to take him to Turf Moor.

Burnley are interested in taking Cabral on this summer and tried to sign him earlier this summer.

The Clarets’ offer for the winger was €4m with a potential add-on of another €1m if Burnley managed to get promoted to the Premier League at the end of the season, as well as a sell-on clause of 20 per cent.

However, the pursuit hit a stumbling block because the winger himself was not convinced of a move to Turf Moor.

Burnley though are not giving up and are set to go back for Cabral, according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola.

It remains to be seen if Burnley are successful this time and if Cabral shakes off his prior reservations about moving to Turf Moor.

An academy graduate of the Portuguese club, the winger found himself struggling for games and battling injury in the first half of last season.

He went to Lazio in the second half of last season, but his situation did not improve as he played just three league games and now he is back with Sporting Lisbon.

Cabral does not feature in the Portuguese side’s plans.