Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale is of the opinion that Leeds United loan star Tyler Roberts is a high-quality player.

The 23-year-old was a bit-part player at Leeds last term and missed part of the season due to a thigh injury.

This summer, a number of Championship teams expressed interest in Roberts, but the Welshman signed a season-long loan deal with Queens Park Rangers.

Roberts resumed training with his team after missing Rangers’ first two Championship games due to injury, and Beale was impressed after seeing the player.

Beale is of the view that the 23-year-old forward is a high-quality player and is confident that the versatile Leeds man will provide them with options in a number of positions.

“I have to say, he’s looked fantastic in training”, Beale was quoted saying by the West London Sport.

“It looks like he’s going to be a really, really high-quality player for us.

“He’s got a really good profile when you see him on the pitch in terms of the size of him and he’s going to bring quality to our team in a number of positions.”

Roberts is expected to feature in tonight’s EFL Cup first-round match against Charlton Athletic and he will be looking forward to making his competitive debut for Queens Park Rangers.