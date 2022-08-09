Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has given Villarreal to nod go ahead with their efforts to sign him as he is excited to join them following talks with coach Unai Emery.

Ndombele’s future at Spurs is under the scanner as boss Antonio Conte has deemed him surplus to requirements at the club.

The Frenchman is Tottenham’s record signing but has struggled to live up to his billing and is again expected to leave the club this summer, having spent the latter half of last term on loan at Lyon.

Spanish outfit Villarreal have been working to sign Ndombele from Tottenham in the ongoing window.

And according to Spanish journalist Xavi Jorquera Marquez of Radio Castellon, the midfielder has let Villarreal know that they can push ahead with a move to take him to Spain.

Ndombele talked with Villarreal coach Emery over the phone and he is keen on joining their project.

Villarreal are pushing to secure Ndombele on loan and the player also wants the move while his future remains in Tottenham’s hands.

In addition to Ndombele, Villarreal are also inching closer to snapping up Giovani Lo Celso from Spurs again, a player they signed on a loan deal in January.