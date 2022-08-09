Jesse Marsch has hailed Leeds United director of football Victor Orta as an incredible recruiter, and stressed that his ability to pick the right players for the club makes it easier for the new signings to adapt.

The arrival of shot-stopper Joel Robles has meant that Leeds have now roped in eight new singings for the club so far in the ongoing window.

Leeds’ recruitment drive is led by director of football Orta, who has been busy this summer as he looks to give boss Marsch the best possible group of players to work with in his first full season at the club.

Marsch has heaped praise on Orta, insisting that he is an incredible recruiter as he is able to find the right type of players that suit Leeds.

The American added that he always looks forward to sitting down with Orta over potential signings and stressed the Spaniard’s knack for finding players that fit Leeds means that it is easier for them to settle into life at Elland Road.

“One of the things that’s amazing, is if you would sit and listen to Victor Orta in these meetings with prospective players and the way he’s able to, and this is why I’m here, explain to me statistically, mentality-wise, playing style-wise, [the] mentality of the city and the club, why it’s special here and why certain people fit and should come and make the decision to be here”, Marsch was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.

“He is an incredible recruiter.

“I look forward to every time we sit down with a prospective player to see what kind of twist he has on exactly what the player is and who the player is and why they belong here.

“When Victor does such a good job of finding the right kind of people, then it makes the adaptation in every way a little easier.”

There is less than a month left in the transfer window but Leeds are still in the market for a new left-back and a striker.