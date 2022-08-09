Trevor Sinclair has insisted that Everton new boy Conor Coady is a superb defender and feels Wolverhampton Wanderers might regret letting him leave the club this summer.

Coady lost his spot under Bruno Lage at Molineux and he was looking for a club where he can get regular game time this season as he is keen on earning a spot in the England squad for the forthcoming World Cup.

The Toffees swooped to snap the centre-back up from Wolves on a season-long loan move and they also managed to negotiate an option to permanently sign him at the end of this term.

Former top flight star Sinclair has hailed Coady as a superb defender as he is reliable and is a good communicator while being a leader on and off the pitch.

Sinclair feels that Wolves might come to regret allowing Coady to leave the club and stressed he is one of the best defenders in the Premier League while playing in a back three, a formation Everton boss Frank Lampard prefers this season.

“He is an absolutely superb player”, Sinclair said on talkSPORT while discussing Coady’s move to Everton.

“When you talk about a defensive player, you want reliability, you want a leader, you want communication, he does all of those things superbly well.

“And in a three, I think he is one of the best, I really do, one of the best in the Premier League.

“But I am not sure Wolves have done themselves any favours [by letting him go].”

The Everton centre-back duo of Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina are facing spells on the sidelines owing to injuries and Cody’s arrival is a big boost to the club.