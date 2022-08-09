Everton’s new signing Amadou Onana cited manager Frank Lampard as one of the big reasons behind him picking the Toffees as his next club.

Onana swapped the Stade Pierre-Mauroy for Goodison Park with the Toffees coughing up £33.7m to push through the signing.

The 20-year-old versatile midfielder was also a long-time target for West Ham United, but opted to move to Everton instead.

Now a full-time Belgian international, Onana named Lampard as one of the big reasons that swayed him in favour of a move to Everton.

He pointed to Lampard’s achievements from a long and distinguished playing career and added that interest from the current Everton boss meant a lot to him.

Onana is looking forward to learning as much as he can under Lampard’s guidance and take his game to the next level.

“Obviously, the manager [Frank Lampard] was one of the big reasons”, Onana told evertontv.

“As you know, he’s had a big career in England – a midfielder, too.

“It means a lot to gain interest from him.

“Of course, I can learn a lot from him.

“He played at the highest level possible and won a lot, so I think he can bring me a lot of things.”

Onana made 42 appearances in all competitions for Lille during the 2021/22 season, scoring three goals and laying on a single assist, playing in four different positions throughout the campaign.

Everton lost their opening game of the season 1-0 to Chelsea at Goodison Park and will travel to Birmingham to face Aston Villa on Saturday in search of their first points this campaign.