Manchester United have pulled out of the race to sign Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic this summer, according to The Athletic.

Arnautovic emerged as a cut-price option for Manchester United with Erik ten Hag believed to be approving of the move.

Manchester United were hopeful that they would be able to do a low-cost deal but Bologna made it clear that they do not want to sell.

The Premier League giants failed with an €8m offer recently but it seems the deal is now dead in the water.

Manchester United have backed out of their pursuit of the striker as they feel that the forward is no longer available for a decent price.

The club also took note of the complaints that they received from Manchester United fans who cited the forward’s off-the-field issues.

Several Manchester United supporters directly emailed club CEO Richard Arnold to reveal their displeasure.

Manchester United are still in the market for strikers and are now looking at alternatives ahead of the end of the window.