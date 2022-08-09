Manchester United are yet to table a bid for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic but are aware of the Lazio star’s personal terms, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

The Premier League are in talks to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus but are also looking at other midfield signings.

A 2-1 defeat to Brighton exposed Manchester United’s midfield issues and Erik ten Hag has been pushing to bring in more reinforcements.

Milinkovic-Savic has emerged as one of the alternatives to Manchester United and there is talk of the club putting in an offer.

But it has been claimed for the moment, Manchester United have not tabled an offer for the midfielder yet.

He is on their radar and the club have carried out enquiries over his availability this summer.

Manchester United are aware of the terms the midfielder would demand if they can agree on a fee with Lazio.

He has two years left on his contract with the Serie A giants and Manchester United are believed to be considering tabling a bid worth €68m.