Leeds United new boy Joel Robles has outlined his objectives for this season after he joined on a free transfer from Real Betis.

The 32-year-old has prior experience of playing in the Premier League, turning out for both Everton and Wigan Athletic in the past.

Now, the veteran shot-stopper has returned to England for a third spell in the top flight, this time with the Whites.

Robles has explained his objectives for the season, with his primary intent being to stay positive, help his new team-mates in any way he can and work hard to help the Whites achieve their collective goals for the campaign.

He also pointed to the wealth of experience in his locker and looks forward to using that to guide the other goalkeepers in Leeds’ first team squad.

“My objective this season is to have a positive mentality, work hard and help my team-mates, to help achieve our overall objectives as a team”, Robles told LUTV.

“We have three goalkeepers here now and we’ll work together to help the team, this is the objective for everyone.

“At 32, I have a lot of experience behind me, the two [other] goalkeepers are 21 and 22 and I will try to help them.

“It was the best start with three points at home, we played very well and I hope we keep this mentality for the next game against Southampton.”

Robles made three appearances for Betis last season, all of them coming in the first three rounds of the Copa del Rey, conceding two goals and keeping two clean sheets.

The Spaniard did not feature for Los Verdiblancos again, as they beat Valencia in the final on penalties.

Leeds will travel to St. Mary’s to face Southampton on Saturday and will look to take home all three points.