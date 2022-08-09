Everton attacker Nathan Broadhead has revealed that Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson convinced him to join the Latics on a season-long loan deal, despite interest from Sunderland.

Broadhead spent the previous season on loan at Sunderland but in the ongoing transfer window has chosen to join Wigan over a transfer back to the Stadium of Light.

The 24-year-old scored ten league goals in 22 games for the Black Cats last season, helping Sunderland secure promotion to the Championship.

Broadhead, who recently signed a contract extension with Everton before going out on loan, explained his move to Wigan over Sunderland was influenced by Latics boss Richardson.

The 24-year-old stated that he is looking forward to proving himself in the Championship and believes his move to Wigan is a sensible one.

“I’m very excited for the challenge ahead and I’m buzzing to be here”, Broadhead told Latics TV.

“It’s a good environment and it makes sense for myself.

“The manager persuaded me to come here so I’m looking forward to it.

“I like to think that I’m a flair player and I’m quick”, he said.

“I can score headers, as well as being able to score with both feet.

“Hopefully I can score many goals for Wigan.

“It’s a massive challenge to prove myself in the Championship and I’m looking forward to it.”

This season, Broadhead will be eager to continue improving under Wigan boss, and the forward will be eying a regular spot in Wigan’s line-up.