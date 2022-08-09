Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has insisted that if Chelsea and Manchester City target Ronnie Edwards does leave this summer, the Posh want him back on loan immediately.

Chelsea are in talks with Peterborough regarding Edwards and are considering making a move for the centre-back this summer, while Manchester City have been credited with an interest.

Edwards had a breakout campaign with Peterborough last season, even as his team were relegated, making 34 appearances in the Championship and he has caught the attention of a host of clubs.

Fry revealed that some clubs have asked to be informed if a bid is submitted for Edwards and explained that a big offer would be needed to take the 19 year-old away from London Road.

The Posh director made it clear that in the event that a club sign Edwards, they want him back immediately on loan as he does not want to break Peterborough’s strong squad this season.

“I have had big clubs asking to be kept informed if anyone does bid for Ronnie”, Fry was quoted as saying by the Peterborough Telegraph.

“Our position on Ronnie remains the same.

“It’s going to have to be a big bid to get him and we would try and make sure he was sent straight back to us.

“We don’t want to break up what I believe is the strongest squad in terms of depth in my 26 years at the club.

“We’ve been turning bids down right, left and centre all summer.”

Edwards has played the full 90 minutes in both of Peterborough’s two League One games so far and the club want to continue to be able to count on him.