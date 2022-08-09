PSV Eindhoven star Ibrahim Sangare has insisted that it would be great for him and the club if Nottingham Forest and Manchester United target Cody Gakpo stays.

Gakpo has emerged as one of the most in-demand players in the ongoing transfer window and has several suitors in the Premier League.

Manchester United are increasing the pace in their chase of Gakpo, while Nottingham Forest have also recently entered the race; Gakpo is also on the radar of several other Premier League sides.

Sangare is another PSV star attracting interest from abroad, but he signed a new deal at the club on Sunday, ruling out an exit and he is hoping Gakpo will also follow suit and remains at the Philips Stadion.

The midfielder stressed that it would be great for him if Gakpo stays at PSV and he is an important player for the club and a team-mate has he has great appreciation for.

“It would be great for me if he [Gakpo] stays”, Sangare was quoted as saying by Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“Cody is someone I deeply appreciate.

“He is an important player, so it would be great if he stays.”

Gakpo’s contract at PSV only expires in the summer of 2026 and it remains to be seen whether any of his potential suitors will succeed in snaring him away this month.