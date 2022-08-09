Sunderland manager Alex Neil is not in a hurry to take a decision on winger Jack Diamond, according to Chronicle Live.

Diamond is of interest to both League One side Fleetwood Town and League Two outfit Harrogate Town, who he has plenty of experience with.

The winger spent two of the last three seasons out on loan with Harrogate and this summer they want the Sunderland academy product permanently.

Diamond was not part of the squad for the Black Cats’ first two games of the season but that does not mean Sunderland have resigned themselves to parting ways with him.

Neil is no rush to determine the future of Diamond and Sunderland are relaxed about the situation with the winger.

The Sunderland boss has even confirmed that Diamond will be part of the squad that takes on Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup this week.

Questions have been raised about the game-time that could be afforded to Diamond now that Sunderland have made the step up to the Championship, but it appears Neil wants to keep his options open.

Last season the winger impressed while playing for Harrogate, making 39 appearances in League Two and registering 13 goals along with six assists.