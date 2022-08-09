The negotiations for Japhet Tanganga’s departure from Tottenham Hotspur could drag until the final days of the transfer window, with Roma and AC Milan interested in signing him.

Spurs are prepared to move on Tanganga this summer as he is not part of Antonio Conte’s plans going forward.

AC Milan have been in contact with Spurs and the defender’s agent for several weeks but there is still no agreement over a deal.

Roma have now entered the race to sign him and recently met the defender’s representatives to discuss a potential move for the centre-back, though he is only their plan B.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the negotiations for his departure from Spurs could drag until the end of the window.

Both Serie A clubs are interested in snapping up the defender on loan with an option to buy for around €20m.

But Tottenham are pushing to include an obligation to buy as they want to guarantee his sale in the near future

For the moment, the two Serie A clubs do not want such a structure to the deal and are negotiating hard for the option to buy.

Tottenham believe that the deadlock of the purchase clause is likely to be only resolved towards the end of the window.