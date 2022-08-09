West Bromwich Albion have not yet decided what to do with Middlesbrough target Alex Mowatt this summer, according to Teesside Live.

Mowatt is a player of interest to Middlesbrough since last summer, when he ultimately joined West Brom.

The midfielder ended up making 34 appearances in the Championship, scoring four goals and providing two assists, but did not feature in West Brom’s last three league games last season.

Now Middlesbrough want the midfielder again and they are looking to bring him in on loan to boost their midfield options.

West Brom, however, are still mulling over how to proceed with Mowatt and have not yet come to a decision.

Mowatt signed a three-year contract with West Brom last summer but has only had a one-minute this season in the Championship.

The West Brom midfielder is not the only one player operating in that area that Middlesbrough are chasing, as they have other irons in the fire.

Middlesbrough lost star Marcus Tavernier to Bournemouth this summer and are trying to fill up their ranks before the window shuts.