Wolves do not have the right to recall Conor Coady from his loan spell at Everton this season, according to Express & Star.

Everton have bolstered their defensive options by landing Coady on a season-long loan deal from Wolves, with the agreement also containing a purchase option for the Goodison outfit.

With Coady being on loan from Wolves, the Molineux outfit could have been able to recall him, however they will be unable to recall him at any point in the year-long loan.

Everton’s purchase option in the Coady loan is one they are able to trigger at any point during the loan spell.

As such, Frank Lampard’s side could sign Coady permanently long before the loan deal is set to expire.

Wolves expect Everton to sign Coady on a permanent basis as long as he avoids serious injuries and puts in good performances.

However, Coady will not be able to play against Wolves for Everton this season, ruling him out of taking on his former club when they head to Goodison Park on Boxing Day.

The purchase options in the loan deal is claimed to be around the £12m mark.