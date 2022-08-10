West Ham United are facing strong competition for Abdou Diallo’s signature from AC Milan, but the Rossoneri’s talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the defender remain complicated.

The Hammers are on the hunt for centre-backs as they are currently shorthanded in that department owing to injuries to several of their senior players.

West Ham have identified the PSG duo of Thilo Kehrer and Diallo as potential signings, both players the French are open to letting to go this summer.

The Irons have already tabled a bid for Kehrer and waiting or PSG’s response, while they are facing competition for Diallo, with Serie A champions AC Milan also keen on him.

However, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the Rossoneri are struggling to get a deal over the line for Diallo as their discussions with PSG for him are complicated.

Les Parisiens want to sell Diallo outright in the ongoing window while AC Milan want to sign him on loan.

Interest in Diallo from clubs in England such as West Ham are also not helping AC Milan’s cause to land him.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham can land Kehrer from PSG and potentially his team-mate Diallo in the remaining days of the window.