Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot wants a lucrative contract before agreeing to a move to Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United are in talks to sign the France international midfielder in the ongoing summer transfer window.

A verbal agreement worth €18m is in place between Manchester United and Juventus for the midfielder’s move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are currently in talks with his mother, Veronique, who is also his agent, as the Red Devils push to sign the Frenchman this summer.

And according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Rabiot has made his contractual demands clear to Manchester United.

It has been claimed that the midfielder wants a three-year contract worth €10m per season from the Old Trafford outfit.

The France international’s mother is also reportedly asking for big agent fees and a signing-on bonus.

Erik ten Hag has already spoken with Rabiot and has approved Manchester United’s pursuit of the midfielder.

Manchester United also hold an interest in another Serie A midfielder in Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.