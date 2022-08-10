Celtic have suffered a blow in their attempts to land Barcelona star Alex Collado as he is claimed to favour a loan move to Elche above other options.

Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou is keen on further bolstering his midfield and is has zeroed in on Barcelona star Collado, with Celtic making a move to land him.

The Spaniard is a versatile player and can slot in on the right wing, but he is down the pecking order under Xavi in both on the flanks and in midfield at Barcelona.

Collado has attracted several potential suitors in the ongoing window in addition to Celtic, as Greek giants Olympiacos, Spanish side Elche and one more La Liga outfit are keen on him.

And according to Spanish journalist Adria Albets, the proposal from Elche is the one that Collado is attracted to the most at present

Collado only signed a new deal at Camp Nou in July that will see him remain at Barcelona until the summer of 2024, but the club want him to renew his contract for a further year before they let him leave on loan.

As it stands the player’s entourage do not see their client signing a new deal at Barcelona as a good move for him and this is one reason why a potential exit is dragging on.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic will be able to turn Collado’s eyes towards Scotland, or whether the player has his heart set on remaining in Spain.