Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has expressed his delight at the signing of Richard Keogh from Blackpool and stressed that the centre-back can read the game well.

The 36-year-old began his footballing career at Ipswich’s academy before moving to Stoke City in 2003 and later in his career played more than 350 games for Derby County.

Last season, Keogh joined Championship side Blackpool on a free transfer and made 29 appearances in the league while helping the club secure a mid-table finish.

McKenna is of the view that the 36-year-old is a seasoned player with lots of experience and believes him to be a fantastic addition to his Ipswich squad.

The Ipswich boss also praised Keogh for his ability to read a game and insisted that the player will prove crucial in the Blues’ League One campaign this season.

“Richard is a fantastic addition to the group”, McKenna told Ipswich Town’s official site.

“He is respected in the dressing room and has been through the highs and lows in football.

“He will be valuable to us over what is a long season.

“His experience at club and international level is great, and he can still contribute having played a good number of games with Blackpool last season.

“He is an intelligent player and reads the game very well.

“He had a little niggle not too long ago, but is fit now and will join up with the group immediately.”

Keogh has joined McKenna’s squad at Portman Road and will be eyeing his debut for the club in Saturday’s League One game against Milton Keynes Dons.