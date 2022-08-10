Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has stated that the players need to swallow the disappointment and move on after the Blues’ defeat against Colchester United in the EFL Cup.

Colchester left Portman Road with a 1-0 victory when Luke Hannant, who took advantage of Ipswich midfielder Rekeem Harper’s first-half error, scored the game’s only goal.

McKenna’s side commanded the majority of the match and had numerous scoring opportunities, but they were unable to put the ball in the back of the net.

The Ipswich boss stressed that his side were in control of the game and created many opportunities but failed to convert them into goals.

McKenna pointed out that Ipswich have some important games coming up and emphasised the need to move on quickly, swallowing the disappointment of Tuesday’s result.

“The performance was mixed”, McKenna told Ipswich Town’s official site.

“The first 30 minutes were very good as we created a lot of chances and we had a good flow to the game.

“We had complete control of the game but didn’t take the chances.

“They defended their box and did it very well.

“We have to move on and do it quickly.

“We have other priorities this season and big games coming up.

“Everyone must swallow the disappointment quickly.”

Ipswich will play against MK Dons on Saturday at Portman Road before travelling to Staffordshire to face Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton Albion on 16th August.