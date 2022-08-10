Leeds United felt Paris Saint-Germain’s asking price for Arnaud Kalimuendo was too high, according to CBS Sports.

The 20-year-old striker is closing in on a move to Rennes this summer with the French club close to agreeing on a deal with PSG.

An agreement worth €25m is on the cards and the two clubs are finalising the details of the deal.

Leeds were interested in him and even held talks with PSG with a view to potentially taking the forward to Elland Road this summer.

But the Whites ultimately backed out of the move and are now looking at other alternatives.

Leeds were prepared to offer around €20m but believe that the final price for Kalimuendo was too high.

Director of football Victor Orta is mindful about not overpaying for anyone and felt that a big figure for Kalimuendo was unwarranted.

Jesse Marsch is still interested in bringing in a striker before the end of the window and Leeds are assessing other options.

Leeds also missed out on their top target Charles De Ketelaere as he opted to join Serie A champions AC Milan.