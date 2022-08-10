Manchester United will only make a move for Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic if they fail to sign their number one target Frenkie de Jong, according to the Daily Telegraph.

It has been more than three months since Manchester United first contacted Barcelona for De Jong but the Dutchman remains at the Nou Camp.

Manchester United even agreed on a fee worth €85m with Barcelona last month but the midfielder is yet to give his consent to a move.

There are claims that Chelsea are now leading the race to sign the 25-year-old, but Manchester United are far away from giving up on the prospect of signing him.

Manchester United are believed to be looking at Milinkovic-Savic as an alternative but it has been claimed he is still the plan B.

The Premier League giants are refusing to rule out the possibility of taking De Jong to Old Trafford this summer.

He is still Erik ten Hag’s primary midfield target and they are not walking away from a potential deal yet.

They have their eyes on Milinkovic-Savic but they will only move for him after exhausting all their efforts to sign De Jong.

Manchester United remain confident if De Jong eventually leaves Barcelona they are still well-placed to sign him.