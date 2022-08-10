Remo Freuler is pushing through a move to Nottingham Forest from Atalanta, with an agreement having now been found between the two clubs.

Forest boss Steve Cooper wants to add the experienced midfielder to his squad at the City Ground and the Tricky Trees have been attempting to put a deal in place with Atalanta.

Now the two clubs have an agreement and, according to Sky Italia, Freuler’s will to make the move to Nottingham Forest has proven to be decisive.

The midfielder has pushed through the switch after deciding he wants to play in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest; he has been mulling the switch.

Forest will fork out €9m plus add-ons to sign the Swiss star.

Freuler will become the latest recruit at the City Ground in a summer of heavy spending for the Premier League new boys.

The 30-year-old came through the youth ranks at Swiss sides Winterthur and Grasshoppers.

He switched to Atalanta from Swiss club Luzern in 2016 and has been a key man at the Italian side in recent years.