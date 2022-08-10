West Ham United have submitted a new and improved offer for Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer after their initial offer was rejected by the French giants, according to Sky Sports.

The Hammers are in the market looking to sign a defender after their new boy Nayef Aguerd picked up an injury during pre-season and they opted to sell Issa Diop to Fulham.

They have shortlisted Kehrer as one of the potential replacements and have now tabled their second bid for the player after their initial bid was rejected by PSG.

However, Kehrer is not the only player David Moyes has shortlisted and he will move on to other targets if his club fail to reach an agreement for the player.

Kehrer has been an important member of the PSG side, ending last season with 34 appearances overall, 27 of which were in Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, West Ham are also keeping an eye on the Conor Gallagher’s situation at Chelsea.

The midfielder shone on loan at Crystal Palace last term and Moyes would be interested in signing him.

However, it appears that Gallagher will stay put at Chelsea beyond the end of the transfer window.