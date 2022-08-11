Max Kilman has revealed that former Wolves captain and Everton new boy Conor Coady guided him from the moment he arrived at the club.

In the summer of 2015, Coady joined Wolves from Huddersfield Town and featured 48 times in the 2017/18 season to help them gain promotion to the Premier League.

The 30-year-old lost his starting position under Bruno Lage and in the ongoing transfer window Everton snatched the centre-back up from Wolves on a season-long loan deal, which includes an option to buy.

Kilman, who joined Wolves in 2018 and was initially part of the club’s Under-23 set-up, revealed that Coady helped him to settle into the squad.

The defender further added that Coady used to guide him on and off the pitch with advice regarding his game and he wishes the 30-year-old the best of luck in his future at Everton.

“Since I first came to the club he put his arm around me”, Kilman told Sky Sports News.

“When I came up from the U23s every time I trained with the first team, he was always there and he gave me advice and we became good friends.

“Even last season, he would always give me advice and helped me on and off the pitch, so I can only say good things about him and I wish him all the best, of course.”

On Saturday at Molineux, Wolves will play Fulham in the Premier League, and Lage’s team will be motivated to secure their first three points of this season.