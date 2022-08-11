Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has expressed his belief that he has enough options at his disposal at centre-forward, a position which was the cause of a lot of the Whites’ strife during the 2021/22 season.

Despite Patrick Bamford’s return to fitness, Leeds are looking to sign another centre-forward this summer but will make a move only for a player that fits their profile.

The Whites missed Bamford’s output last season as he featured for a sum total of 559 minutes across nine appearances in the Premier League.

Marsch insists that Leeds have other options in Bamford’s absence, with Rodrigo and Daniel James donning that role last season on occasion.

The American tactician also pointed to talented youngsters Sonny Perkins and Mateo Joseph Fernandez, but does not intend to task them with leading the Whites’ attack at least for the time being given the demands he places on his forwards.

“I have said a long time we have been evaluating for the right striker. Patrick [Bamford] being fit helps us in that area”, Marsch said in his pre-match press conference.

“Rodrigo can play there, Dan [James] at times, but we know we have some good youngsters in Sonny Perkins and Mateo [Joseph Fernandez]. Good young strikers.

“A lot of it is looking for the profile without suffocating some of the young players getting chances in the next few years.

“Right profile and person we need. At striker, that’s not easy. I work strikers hard and it’s demanding.”

Leeds began the Premier League campaign with a come-from-behind win at home versus Wolverhampton Wanderers and will take on Southampton away on Saturday, with a view to making it two wins out of two.