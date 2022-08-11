Newcastle United and West Ham will not have to battle Manchester City for Borna Sosa, with the Citizens cooling their interest, according to the Daily Mail.

With the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko and the failed pursuit of now-Chelsea star Marc Cucurella, Manchester City’s left-back search continues.

Manchester City are claimed to be close to signing Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez, but another option in that area they were interested in was Sosa.

Sosa is a man in demand in the Premier League, with West Ham keen to sign him, while Newcastle have been credited with wanting to win the race.

And in a boost for the pair, Manchester City have now cooled their interest in Sosa, removing key competitors from the mix.

West Ham want to add competition to Aaron Cresswell at left-back and are looking at Sosa as the way to do that.

Newcastle meanwhile are still in the market for quality signings to add to Eddie Howe’s group.

Sosa has been with Stuttgart since the summer of 2018 and helped them avoid the bottom three last season in the Bundesliga.

He made 28 appearances in the league and while only scoring a solitary goal, contributed with eight assists last season.