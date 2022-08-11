Newcastle United star Dan Burn has revealed that he is looking forward to facing his former club Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday’s Premier League game at the Amex Stadium.

Burn made 85 appearances for the Seagulls before joining Newcastle on deadline day in January for a transfer fee in the region of £13m.

Last season, the 30-year-old towering centre-back made 16 appearances for the Magpies, where he successfully fought off relegation and helped Eddie Howe’s team finish in 11th position.

The centre-back revealed that he is looking forward to facing his former club Brighton, but admitted that it will be a strange experience for him.

Burn believes that Graham Potter’s team have demonstrated that they are a formidable foe and is certain that Howe will have a game plan in place to take on Brighton.

“I’m looking forward to it”, Burn told Chronicle Live.

“It’ll be strange but I am looking forward to it as I did not get the chance to say goodbye to the fans properly.

“A lot of staff I also didn’t get to see because it happened so quickly.

“It will be a tough game and we know we have only won one match so we need to kick on and put in another performance.

“It’s always tough at Brighton.

“They are very good and showed that last season and by winning at Man United last Sunday.

“We will prepare properly just like we did for Forest and I am sure we will have a game plan.”

After Saturday’s game against Brighton, the Magpies will take on defending champion Manchester City in the Premier League at St. James Park.