Nottingham Forest are ready to make an offer for Atalanta star Ruslan Malinovskyi as they continue their efforts to improve their squad.

Forest have been one of the busier teams in the Premier League this summer, as they have already recruited more than ten players.

That number is ever increasing as Nottingham Forest have not stopped continuing to pursue deals, with Watford star Emmanuel Dennis among them.

Nottingham Forest are also close to a deal for Atalanta star Remo Freuler, but he is not the only player from the Italian club that the Tricky Trees want.

The Tricky Trees are keen on midfielder Malinovskyi and are preparing an offer for him, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Nottingham Forest have added to their midfield ranks this season by signing Lewis O’Brien and Orel Mangala, but want to add Malinovskyi to further improve.

The Ukrainian star’s contract with Atalanta ends next summer and Forest will be hoping the Serie A side’s response is positive to their offer.

Malinovskyi made 41 appearances for Atalanta last season and contributed with ten goals and seven assists.