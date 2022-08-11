Greek giants Olympiacos have reached an agreement with Marseille for the transfer of Burnley target Konrad de la Fuente, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

The Barcelona academy product signed for Ligue 1 club Marseille last summer, but injury hampered his debut season.

The winger managed to make 16 appearances in the league, getting two assists but no goals, and now looks certain to leave the French club.

Burnley are interested in the winger but face competition from Turkish club Besiktas as well as Greek champions Olympiacos.

Now, it appears it is the Greek side who will win the race as Olympiacos have come to an agreement with Marseille for the American star’s transfer.

After reaching an agreement with Marseille, Olympiacos have now invited the player himself to Athens to hold talks.

Burnley lost both Maxwel Cornet and Dwight McNeil this summer, operators on the left wing, and were interested in De la Fuente to fill in the gap but they now look set to miss out.

The winger was also close to a move to Spanish club Real Valladolid earlier in the window, but that transfer broke down, and there could still be hope for Burnley.