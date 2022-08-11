Rangers centre-back Nikola Katic is not set to move away from Ibrox imminently, but is considering his future, according to Football Scotland.

No less an authority than Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed that the club are willing to let Katic depart.

Katic spent last season on loan with Croatian side Hajduk Spilt, but upon returning to Rangers is not in line to feature for them.

An injury in the summer of 2020 can be traced back to his woes at Ibrox as he then missed the subsequent season entirely and then was sent on loan.

While Van Bronckhorst has declared the club’s intention to part ways with the centre-back, Katic will not be moving with haste.

Instead, Katic is contemplating on the next step to take, with one year remaining on his contract with Rangers.

Last season with Hajduk Spilt, the centre-back made 21 league appearances and helped them win the Croatian Cup, though he did not feature in the final.

With Rangers, the centre-back has nearly 60 appearances and has scored six times for them, but his last appearance was in the 2019/20 season.