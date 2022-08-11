Crystal Palace new boy Kofi Balmer has admitted it does not feel real to have joined the Eagles and stressed the club have all the facilities he needs to improve.

The 21-year-old centre-back joined Northern Irish side Larne last summer and made 41 appearances, while netting two goals for the club.

This season Balmer featured for the Northern Irish club in both legs of their Europa Conference League qualifier against St Joseph’s FC.

Balmer, who has also featured for the Northern Ireland Under-21 side eleven times, has signed a one-year deal with Patrick Vieira’s side this summer

The centre-back described his experience of singing for the Eagles as surreal and added that it is his dream to play for a club like Crystal Palace.

“It’s surreal. I feel amazing”, Balmer told Crystal Palace’s official site.

“It’s every boy’s dream to play football professionally, but to come to a club like Crystal Palace with all the top quality facilities – I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Balmer will join Crystal Palace’s Under-21 squad and the 21-year-old will be looking forward to impressing his first team boss this season.