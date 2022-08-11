Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has revealed that Joel Robles’ role is to further push the goalkeepers in the squad this season.

The 32-year-old Spanish goalkeeper signed for Leeds earlier this week and has been training with the first-team goalkeepers.

The Spaniard is largely expected to be the third choice but Leeds wanted a more experienced option as both their first and second-choice custodians are relatively young goalkeepers.

Marsch stressed that both Robles and Klaesson are there to push Illan Meslier to a higher level as a goalkeeper.

The Leeds boss insisted that Klaesson will remain the second choice in the squad but is certain that Robles is at Leeds for the right reasons and will have a key role to play going forward.

Marsch said in a press conference: “The role is [for both Klaesson and Robles] to push Illan to the higher level.

“The goal is to have Kris as the number 2 but he has to earn it.

“Joel is here for all the right reasons and push the goalkeeping group.”

It remains to be seen whether Robles gets an opportunity to be on the bench when Leeds take on Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.