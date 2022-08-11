Napoli and Villarreal have both stepped up their respective efforts to win the race for the services of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

The Frenchman is heavily linked with leaving Spurs in the ongoing window as boss Antonio Conte has deemed him surplus to requirements.

Ndombele has failed to live up to his billing ever since his move to Tottenham from Lyon on a record fee and they ideally want to sell him this summer.

But the midfielder’s wage demands and high price tag means that Spurs have so far struggled to find a buyer for him and loan move is again on the cards for him this summer.

Spanish outfit Villarreal and Italian giants Napoli are both keen on signing the Spurs man and are in talks with them over an initial loan move with a purchase option.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, both Napoli and Villarreal have intensified talks to land Ndombele’s signature.

The 25-year-old is claimed to have told Villarreal that he is open to joining them, but Napoli are not giving up their hopes of signing him as they are set to have a vacant spot in their midfield with Fabian Ruiz set to leave the club.

A host of other clubs have also been credited with interest in the Tottenham fringe star including Newcastle United, who are reportedly not convinced about signing him.