Aston Villa are advancing in talks to lock down midfielder Douglas Luiz to a new contract at Villa Park, according to The Athletic.

Luiz was tipped for a potential exit from Aston Villa this summer, amidst interest from several sides, but the Premier League side want to keep hold of him.

The Brazilian’s contract at Villa Park only has a year left to run and the club are holding talks with him over staying.

Luiz is not set to imminently pen fresh terms, however Aston Villa are making progress in the talks.

They will hope to be able to soon reach an agreement with Luiz’s representatives and secure him at Villa Park into the future.

The midfielder completed the full 90 minutes last weekend as Aston Villa opened their Premier League campaign with defeat away at Bournemouth.

Luiz, 24, made 34 appearances for Villa over the course of last term, being booked on seven occasions in the process.

He has now made over 100 outings for Aston Villa and the club are looking to see him continue swell that number.