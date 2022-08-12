Aston Villa believe a season-long loan with Huddersfield Town will make youngster Kaine Kesler-Hayden ready for the first team next season, according to The Athletic.

Kesler-Hayden spent the first half of the previous season on loan at League Two side Swindon Town before being recalled in January and then joining MK Dons in League One.

A total of 35 league appearances were made by the 19-year-old last season, including 18 for Swindon in League Two and another 17 for MK Dons in League One.

Huddersfield are keen on signing Kesler-Hayden on a season-long loan to offer competition for the club’s first choice right-back, Ollie Turton.

It has been claimed that Aston Villa believe a season with Championship side Huddersfield will help the young right-back to come back to Villa Park next season and fight for a first-team spot.

Kesler-Hayden was part of Steven Gerrard’s pre-season squad for Australia and made appearances against Brisbane Roar and Manchester United, while assisting a goal for Cameron Archer’s winner against Brisbane.

In the 2020/21 season, Kesler-Hayden captained Aston Villa’s Under-18 side and won the FA Youth Cup, beating Liverpool’s Under-18 side 2-1 in the final.

Gerrard thinks highly of the 20-year-old and believes he will benefit from a loan move given the limited opportunities within the Aston Villa first team this season.