Burnley are in negotiations with German side Stuttgart over the transfer of winger Darko Churlinov and are considered to be the frontrunners over their rivals for his signature, according to German daily Bild.

The Clarets have lost firepower on the left wing this summer as both Maxwel Cornet and Dwight McNeil have departed for the Premier League.

Burnley thus aim to enhance that side of the pitch and have identified Churnilov as a suitable option to pursue for that purpose.

Belgian club Anderlecht though are also interested in the winger, rivalling Burnley, and they were even claimed to have reached an agreement with Churlinov.

Stuttgart are, however, locked in talks with Burnley regarding the transfer of the winger and are leading the way.

Anderlecht are now rated as only having an outside chance of signing the winger, with Burnley now favourites.

Churnilov spent last season on loan with Schalke and helped them achieve promotion to the German top flight.

Burnley supporters will be hoping that the Clarets get the deal over the line for Churlinov and he helps them achieve promotion too.