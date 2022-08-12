Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has hailed the Whites fans for creating a different way for the players to experience the game in comparison to life at his former club Real Sociedad.

Llorente made the move to the Anoeta in the summer of 2017 from Real Madrid and spent the next three seasons with Los Txuri-Urdin.

After that, the 28-year-old centre-half swapped San Sebastian for West Yorkshire in the summer of 2020 as Leeds began preparing for life back in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.

When asked about any similarity between life at the two clubs, Llorente was quick to point out that they are vastly different.

Llorente further noted that in his opinion the atmosphere is better at Leeds’ home stadium and that the passion of the Elland Road faithful has helped them on many an occasion.

The Spain international also highlighted that though Sociedad have a great stadium and a passionate fanbase, it is a different culture and a different way of living the beautiful game that he has experienced at Elland Road.

“No [similarity exists between Leeds United and Real Sociedad]. It’s different”, Llorente told LUTV.

“For me, the passion of all the people who come to Elland Road, they are for us a huge help because all of the match they help us and I feel like there is a better atmosphere at Elland Road.

“But obviously, Real Sociedad have a great stadium and supporters but I think here it’s different, you know, a different culture and different way to live football.”

Leeds travel to St. Mary’s Stadium to take on Southampton on Saturday, after a come-from-behind win at Elland Road against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their season opener.