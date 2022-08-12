Jamie Carragher expects new Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma to become a guaranteed starter sooner rather than later out of all of Spurs’ summer signings.

Tottenham will travel to Stamford Bridge to take on London rivals Chelsea on Sunday and will be hoping for a better outcome than they secured in the three meetings between the sides in January.

The Blues won all three of those fixtures without conceding a single goal, though Spurs were without January signings Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur at the time.

Tottenham last won at Stamford Bridge in April, 2018, their only victory at the venue in their last 37 visits and will be looking to improve upon that statistic this time.

Carragher believes that Antonio Conte’s side are comparatively much better than in January after being active in the transfer window but remains sceptical as to how much each new signing will improve the starting line-up.

For Carragher, Bissouma stands out from Tottenham’s summer business so far, with the ex-Liverpool man terming him a quality midfielder and soon-to-be regular starter.

Apart from the Mali international, Carragher expects to see much the same line-up from Conte that took to the pitch in the second half of last season in this game.

“Conte can at least go into this weekend’s match knowing that his squad is in a better place now than it was in January, following the arrivals of Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet and Djed Spence”, Carragher wrote in his Daily Telegraph column.

“But I am still unsure as to how much these signings have really improved the starting line-up.

“Bissouma is a quality midfielder, and I expect him to be a regular starter, but aside from him we might be looking at the same starting team that we saw in the second half of last season.”

Bissouma came off the bench for a four-minute cameo against Southampton in Spurs’ opening Premier League fixture after recovering from a hamstring tweak suffered in pre-season.